Lithuanian Tourist Thanks Nellore Police For Quick Action In Nabbing Assaulters

NELLORE: Nellore police arrested two men who tried to sexually assault a 27-year-old Lithuanian woman in Nellore district within four hours of her filing a complaint on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the woman met District Superintendent of Police (SP) CH Vijaya Rao and thanked her for the timely action in saving her. She said that Nellore's police response was quick and they were helpful towards her.

As a woman, I have travelled to many countries alone but never faced this kind of situation. However the police here had responded within hours of me complaining and I am greatly indebted to the district police and the people who helped me here, she stated.

According to police, Sai Kumar and Sheikh Abid, aged 26 and 28 respectively, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. As per her complaint, she said that she came to India from Sri Lanka on March 7. After reaching Chennai, she was travelling to Bengaluru by bus. During the journey, one of the accused Sai Kumar helped her by paying the bus fare in Indian currency as she had only dollars with her. He took dollars worth Rs 5,000 from the woman and took her to his village Venkanapalem in Nellore district promising to return the remaining money there.

On reaching the village, Sai Kumar informed his friend Abid her and they took her around the village on a two-wheeler. The accused later took her to a forest area along Rapuru road, where they tried to molest her. She however resisted their attempts and ran onto the road seeking help. Luckily some passers-by helped her reach Sydapuram police station. She filed a complaint against the two, who were arrested based on the Aadhaar and PAN card which Sai Kumar had given to her before taking the money. They were booked under Sections 354-A and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and sent to judicial custody by the local court.

