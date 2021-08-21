Liquor Mafia Anil Chaudhary's Assets Worth Crores Attached

The Aligarh police attached assets worth Rs 51.80 crore belonging to western Uttar Pradesh’s liquor mafia Anil Chaudhary. He is the key accused in the hooch tragedy, in which nearly 50 people lost their lives. The assets were found when the Aligarh police conducted a raid as part of a crackdown on gangsters and anti-social elements as per the state government directions.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said, “A campaign to attach the properties of gangsters is underway. After attaching the liquor mafia Anil Chaudhary’s assets worth Rs 51.8 crore, action has been taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act.”

Naithani added that so far, ill-gotten properties of Anil’s associates like Rishi Sharma, Munish Sharma, Vipin Yadav and some others worth 66 crores had been attached by the police. Upon the orders received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tough action has been taken against hooch sellers and makers.

Besides this, the state police lodged 33 FIRs and arrested 88 suspects including Chaudhary. Nine cases were lodged under the Gangsters Act in which action was taken against 73 accused people, Naithani added.