Lingampally: Degree Dropout Sends Sleazy Messages to Women, Arrested

Rachakonda Cybercrime police nabbed a person on suspicion of harassing a woman on social media on Tuesday.

K Rajesh (33), a housekeeping worker from Lingampally in Rangareddy District, was apprehended.

According to the cops, Rajesh, who dropped out of his first year of college, messaged random women on WhatsApp, called their phones, and harassed them. If anybody answered, he would begin a sexually explicit conversation with them.

He got the complainant's phone number from a social media platform and contacted her. When she avoided him, he sent her abusive WhatsApp messages.

Based on a report, the cybercrime police opened an investigation and apprehended him using technological evidence.