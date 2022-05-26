LeT Men Kill Kashmir TV Artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam

Terrorists opened fire on actor-singer Amreena Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan outside their home in Buggaon's Kongoipora-Hushroo.

Amreena Bhat, a TV actress and singer, was killed today in a terrorist assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgaon district, while her nephew was hospitalised after being hit by a bullet. The incident occurred in the Chadoora region of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Terrorists opened fire on starlet Amreena Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan outside their home in Kongoipora-Hushroo on Wednesday evening, according to police sources. Both of them were brought to the hospital, but Amreena died as a result of her injuries.

Amreen Bhat was shot at about 7:55 p.m., according to the Kashmir Police Department on Twitter. Three terrorists from the outlawed terror organisation LeT were also involved in the horrible terror attack, according to the authorities.

The boy's condition, which includes a gunshot wound to his arm, is stated to be stable. He is receiving treatment at Chadoora Hospital. Following the incident, Amreena was rushed to the Chadoora hospital, and due to her serious condition, she was transferred to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar. She did, however, pass away on the way.

She was brought dead, according to Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, medical superintendent of SMHS hospital.

Meanwhile, the terror attack site has been blocked off, and security officers have initiated a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. A police report has been filed, and an investigation into the occurrence has begun.

The purpose of the attack is unknown at this time. The singer has performed on various tracks that are available on YouTube and other social media sites.