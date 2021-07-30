Lemon Tree Hotel Madhapur Case: In a tragic incident a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend and later died by suicide at the premium Lemon Tree hotel in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Madhapur DCP Venkateswarulu said that primarily it appeared to be a preplanned murder as the blade was a new one and the cover was found in the bathroom sink. Police traced the blade from the bathroom and also found entrance examination material and an ENT hospital medical file in hotel room number 317.

The woman, identified as Santoshi (25)of Bomraspet in Vikarabad district, and the accused, G Ramulu (265) of Narayanpet district, checked into a hotel on Wednesday. They were supposed to vacate the room on Thursday afternoon, but they extended their stay for another day.

Police said that one of the staffers heard loud noises from the hotel room and he immediately informed the management. When they tried to contact the two they didn’t open the room, and then an emergency key was used to open the door. The hotel staff told police that they found Santoshi lying naked in the bathroom with multiple stab wounds and her throat was slit, while Ramulu's body was found hanging from the fan.

The police were informed and the CLUES team was called in where they found the new blade. There were bloodstains and marks from the bathroom to where Ramulu was hanging, prompting police to suspect that he had first killed her and then committed suicide with her chunni. Ramulu’s shirt had bloodstains on them.

As per the investigation, police found that the two were childhood classmates and studied together till 10th class at ZP High School at Hakimpet. They had come in contact during the lockdown when they had returned to their villages. While Santoshi was taking coaching and preparing for government jobs exams, Ramulu a cab driver had purchased two cars and was running a travel business in Hyderabad.

Locals from Hakimpeta and Lagacharla villages state their parents objected to their marriage as they belonged to different castes. The girl’s sister had also asked about their relationship as the villagers were talking about them. The victim said that they were just friends and dismissed the rumours. However, it was reported that they were still seeing each other after the lockdown was lifted at Hyderabad. Police said that the girl had started pressurizing him to marry her as the villagers were talking about them. In a bid to get rid of her Ramulu checked into the hotel and planned to eliminate her. CCTV footage from the hotel shows them entering the room with luggage at around 3 PM on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon after the fight, he allegedly killed her by slitting her throat. However, fearing that he would be blamed for her death, he might have committed suicide, police say. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem at Osmania Hospital and registered a case of murder and suicide. Police are currently speaking to the families of the victims for further details.