At least 25 Killed After Boat Crash in Bangladesh

In a tragic incident, over 25 people were killed in a boat accident in central Bangladesh on Monday. The collision was between a packed boat carrying at least 30 passengers and a vessel transporting sand in the Padma river near the town of Shibchar.

Local Police said, "We have rescued five people and retrieved 25 bodies." More people were missing while fire officials and locals continued rescue operations, he added.

Experts blame that the accident occurred due to poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding. Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers.

More than 30 people died in early April when a packed ferry with around 50 passengers hurrying home from the central city of Narayanganj collided with a larger cargo vessel.

In June 2020, at least 32 people died after a ferry sank in Dhaka aftern it got hit by another ferry from behind.

