LB Nagar: Mystery Shrouds Death of Minor Girl Who Fell Off Building

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of a young girl who allegedly jumped off a building and ended her life on Tuesday in LB Nagar police limits in the city.

As per reports, Varshitha who was studying in class 6 was staying in Mansoorabad in Nagole along with her mother and two sisters. Her mother Prabhavathi was a school teacher and her father Satyanarayana Reddy was living in Vanipakala village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district was into agriculture.

The girl had left home around 5.30 pm after coming back from school on the pretext of buying some snacks at a nearby store. But she had taken an auto from Mansoorabad center and reached a residential building in Road No 2 of Chandrapuri Colony. She is said to have gone up the building and jumped off the fourth level. The building watchman and locals had alerted the police around 6.15 pm and she was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

A case was filed in the L.B. Nagar police station. Police are investigating the matter as to what led to her jump from a building that was in no way connected to her. Police had the CCTV footage checked which showed the girl coming to the colony in an auto. The watchman told the police that she had come to the building and said that her father was upstairs and went up. Suspecting something amiss the watchman sent his son upstairs, but he didn’t find anyone on the fourth level. That’s when they heard a loud noise and found that the girl had fallen from the building.

The police have tracked down the auto driver and are questioning him. Reports say that she had called up someone from the autorickshaw driver’s mobile phone and spoke to someone. The police have tracked down the auto driver and are questioning him.

Further details are awaited.

