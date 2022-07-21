LB Nagar Case: Investigation Reveals Minor Girl Committed Suicide

Hyderabad: LB Nagar Police on Thursday have ruled out any foul play and stated that as per preliminary investigation the minor girl Varshitha had committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment on Tuesday.

Many questions were raised about as to why the class 6 student had left her home in Mansoorabad in Nagole and went all the way to Chandrapuri colony in an auto and jumped from a residential building there.

As per the ACP of LB Nagar version, Sridhar Reddy said that the preliminary investigation revealed that Varshita committed suicide as she was unable to bear the clashes within the family and as she was highly sensitive in nature, Varshitha had taken this drastic step.

He said that the investigation conducted over the girl's death was carried out from various angles. He said that the police had traced and questioned Durgesh, the auto driver who brought the girl to the apartment based on the CCTV footage. They had also spoken to the watchman of the building who saw the girl walking into the building. CCTV footage in the building showed her walking alone up to the terrace. When asked about sexual assault, he said that post-mortem was conducted at Osmania Government Hospital and the reports were clear and that there was no sexual assault reported, he said.

