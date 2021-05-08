WEST GODAVARI: Missing Peddapalli Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson and TRS leader Putta Madhu was taken into custody at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Saturday. The TRS leader whose name figures in the Lawyer-couple murder case was said to have gone into hiding since April 30. Ramagundam Task Force police traced his whereabouts to Andhra Pradesh, have arrested the TRS leader and they are now shifting him to Hyderabad.

He is said to have gone into hiding after the noose was slowly tightening on him after the swift investigation into the murder case of the Advocate Couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani.

He is said to have left his gun men behind and disappeared from the place. Initially as per reports his cell call records showed him in a coal mine area in Maharashtra but he was finally traced at Bhimavaram and taken into custody.

Interestingly Madhu has been 'missing' since last Friday when the land grab case of former minister Etala Rajender came to light. He is said to be a close aide of the former health minister who himself is embroiled in a land grab controversy, While he switched off the phone, police said he had not gone anywhere, raising several suspicions.

It is known that his nephew Bittu Srinu is the main accused in the brutal daylight murder of the High court Advocate couple at Manthani.

The lawyer couple was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal on February 17. Ever since his name kept cropping during the investigation. It is rumoured that a week ago after receiving a phone call from a senior official in the state police department, he had left for Hyderabad and went missing from there.

The Telangana High Court has asked the police to submit the chargesheet in this case by May 7. Apart from Kunta Srinivas, the main accused, the police have also arrested six other people and questioned 150 people in connection with the case under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure.

