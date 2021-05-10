After the arrest of Putta Madhukar , Ramagundam police have issued notice to Putta Shailaja, his wife who is also the Manthani municipal chairperson, and called her for questioning at the Ramangundam police Commissionerate in connection to the advocate couple's murder case.

The murdered advocate Vamana Rao’s father G Kishan Rao has levelled several allegations against the Putta couple, not just over the death of his son and daughter-in-law, but also related to certain affairs related to the local temple committee issue, and illegal construction of buildings in Gunjapadugu village in Manthani mandal of Karimnagar district.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam police also sent letters to several banks seeking transaction details of 12 accounts belonging to Madhukar, his family members, Kamanpur market yard chairman P Satyanarayana, and the accused Kunta Srinivas and Bittu Seenu who were directly involved in the double murder case.

Putta Madhukar was questioned for the second day on Sunday about his whereabouts in the last week when he allegedly went 'missing' and also related to an amount of Rs 2 Crore which was disbursed before the murder of the lawyers. Police sources have revealed that Patta Madhu changed 6 phones while changing 4 vehicles in four states.

While the main accused in the murder case, Kunta Srinivas, is in jail, the police are also questioning over the construction of the accused's house in Gunjapadugu. It is learned that in the past, the lawyer couple had filed cases in court against the Putta Madhu couple.

It is also reported the Ramagundam police wrote to several banks asking for transaction details of 12 accounts belonging to Madhukar, Shailaja, their son and daughter-in-law, his relative T Satish, a quarry owner in Karimnagar, his brother P Satish, a coal businessman from Maharashtra, prime accused Bittu Sreenu, Kunta Srinivas and a Raichur businessman named Maddipati Sreenu. Ramagundam police commissioner V Satyanarayana said that they are checking to see if any any suspicious transactions were before or after the double murder on February 17.

