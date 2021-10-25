Lakhimpur Kheri Case SIT Chief Transferred in the Middle of Probe

Hyderabad: Deputy Inspector General of Police Upendra Kumar Agarwal, who led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, has been transferred to a location 200 kilometres away from the incident site, despite the Uttar Pradesh government's sluggish and visibly biased actions in the case being scrutinised by the Supreme Court.

Kumar, who will continue to lead the SIT, has been sent to the Devipatan Range, which is 200 kilometres from Lakhimpur Kheri in the Lucknow Range.

According to UP police officials, Kumar's new range might make it difficult for him to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

"It would not be possible for him to come daily to Lakhimpur Kheri and supervise the investigation. He is likely to take charge from Lakhimpur Kheri itself tomorrow morning, but since the SIT’s investigation is currently at a crucial stage, he may go to his new office only after a few days," said sources yesterday.

Rakesh Singh, who has been promoted to the Prayagraj range's IG, will replace Upendra Kumar. As part of a reorganisation, four additional IPS officials were also transferred.

The UP government was questioned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday about the state of the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The government has been directed to "dispel [the] impression" that the state is "dragging its feet" in the matter by a three-judge panel led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

On Friday, police remanded Ashish Mishra, the primary accused and son of MoS Ajay Mishra, for the second time, along with three others, and they were held in police custody for two days. Mishra, who is now incarcerated in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri riots, is alleged to have caught dengue fever and was returned to the district prison on Saturday evening for treatment at the facility's healthcare facilities.