Ten people were killed and 41 others injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini-truck here on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the Aira bridge on National Highway 730 when the bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara and collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

The critically injured passengers were sent to a hospital in Lucknow, while the rest of them are undergoing treatment at the Lakhimpur Kheri district hospital.

Prime Minister Modi announced exgratia of Rs 2 Lakh to the kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons from the PMNR Funds.

Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu and UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the accident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

