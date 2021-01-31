Kushinagar Minor Girl Raped In Field, Left To Bleed | Accused Absconding

There was another rape case in the Uttar Pradesh state. A seven-year old girl was allegedly raped and left bleeding in a deserted field. The incident took place in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. It happened when the girl was playing outside her house and was abducted by unidentified men.

On Friday evening, the family was gathered for dinner. But the girl didn’t join them and was roaming outside the house. After having dinner the family realized that the girl didn’t come back inside and it was pretty late.

Kushinagar Additional Superintendent of Police AP Singh said that, after the family had dinner, they realized that the girl was missing. They rushed to search for her, only to later find the girl lying in a deserted field, bleeding.

The girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she received initial first-aid. Later she was transferred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment. Police have now registered a case against the unidentified culprit and assured that the person will be caught soon.

32 year-Old Badaun Woman's Gangrape

In another shocking incident from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by six men. The incident took place around 5 months ago near the Faizganj Behta police station area. It has come to light now after the video going viral on online social media platforms.

5 of the six accused are minors aged between 15 and 17 years old. The police have taken all six of them into custody and an FIR was registered.

50 Year-Old Woman Gangraped

Another such incident took place in Badaun where a 50-year old Anganwadi worker was gangraped. She was found dead in a temple. The primary accused was the temple priest and other temple trustees. The priest was later arrested and sent to 10-day judicial custody.