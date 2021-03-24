Kurnool: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Newlywed Woman

Kurnool: An atrocity took place in the Kurnool district. Within three months of the marriage, a young woman's mysterious death is alarming.

Rajesh from Chintarugu was married to Manisha from Nandyal Maldarpet three months ago. Rajesh is working as a Medical Representative. When husband Rajesh came home on Monday night, he found his wife hanging. She was dead by the time he looked for her.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that she was not suicidal but that she was murdered. One Town police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating, according to a complaint lodged by the deceased's relatives.

Concerned about the young woman's suspicious death, the deceased's relatives prevented anyone from moving the body to the postmortem. They demanded immediate action against those responsible for the murder.

Family members also alleged she committed suicide because her husband abused her. Manisha's parents died in infancy and she stayed and studied with her uncle Mahesh.

In January this year, she got married to Rajesh from Chintarugu Street. They say he harassed the deceased into bringing in extra dowry for his business.

The DSP assured that a comprehensive investigation into the incident would be carried out and legal action would be taken against those responsible for the crime.