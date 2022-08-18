Kurnool: Lover, Bride File Cases Against Techie For Cheating In Gutthi PS

KURNOOL: A software engineer ended up in a spot after a cheating case was filed against him by a woman whom he had allegedly cheated in the name of love, and by the family members of the girl he was about to be married. The incident took place on Wednesday in the Gutti mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports in Sakshi, the accused identified as Ramesh was about to be married to another girl, but it was stalled after the victim called the Gutthi police station and informed them about the matter and the wedding was halted midway.

According to the police, Ramesh from Isurallapally is working as a software engineer in Bangalore. A young woman from Allagadda in the Nandyal district used to frequent her relatives' house in Isurallapally. Ramesh started following her saying that he was in love with her and promised to marry her. Believing him the victim also fell for his words and they both were in a relationship for some time. However, the woman was unaware of his doings and Ramesh was getting ready to marry another woman from Veerepalli village of Peddavaduguru mandal of the district.

On Wednesday, the victim came to know that the marriage was taking place at Anandashram in Isurallapally. She immediately lodged a cheating case at Gutthi police station and the police called Ramesh for questioning. After getting to know of this the bride's parents also filed a police complaint against him stating that they were also cheated on by him as he had hidden the fact about his relationship with the victim.

Based on the complaint of the girl and the bride’s family member a case was registered against the groom Ramesh and five others said SI Srinivasulu.

