KURNOOL: An 83-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his grandson at his residence in Madhavi Nagar in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The young man who was fed up with his grandfather’s constant chiding for being on the mobile phone for too long and not focusing on priesthood, slit the octagenarian’s throat and tried to pass it off as a murder by some miscreant.

Getting into details Medavaram Subramanyam Sarma retired as Senior Assistant in the Irrigation department in 1996. His wife Santhamm died a while ago and his elder son Sathish Sarma died of illness 14 years ago. The widowed daughter-in-law Aruna and her son Deepak Sarma were staying with him. The boy discontinued his studies midway and his grandfather in order for him to have a livelihood sent him to a temple at Vinayak Ghat on the banks of KC Canal to learn Vedic studies and ordain him as a priest, which was also their traditional occupation.

The boy who had no interest in becoming a priest would often skip poojas much to the chagrin of the grandfather. He would often scold the boy for not paying attention to his work and that he had no interest in coming up in life. The grandfather would also berate him for being on the cell phone for too long and that he should pay attention to his work ( priesthood), which was not to the boy’s liking. Around two days ago Deepak went to Mahanandi to his relative’s house on the two-wheeler, despite his grandfather telling him to take the bus.

When he got back home Subramanyam Sarma once again scolded him for not listening to him and talking for too long on the cell phone. Deepak is said to have gone to the temple and returned immediately and when asked as to why he returned so quickly, the young man lost his temper and in the heat of the moment took the kitchen knife, pushed the old man onto the bed, and slit his throat.

Seeking the blood marks on his clothes, he quickly changed his clothes and took a bath. Later he called his uncle Ramesh Sarma and told him that someone had killed his grandfather. When the family members rushed to the house they were shocked to see Subramanyam Sarma in a pool of blood. They immediately called the police and III Town CI Tabrej and SIs Jayasekhar and Srinivasulu rushed to the spot and examined the scene of the crime.

The way Deepak Sarma narrated the sequence of events raised suspicions and the police took him into custody and questioned him. Deepak stated that he had no idea about what happened and gave evasive answers. The police then called the dog squad and gathered evidence, which clearly pointed to Deepak. They once again took him into custody and grilled him and the boy spilled the beans and confessed to the murder.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the Government General Hospital and based on the family members’ complaint a murder case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

