KURNOOL: A DISHA officer of a DSP level will conduct an investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a Muslim girl in Kurnool district as per the orders of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kritika Shukla, State Women and Child Welfare Department Director and Disha Special Officer on Saturday stated this on Saturday.

As per reports, a young girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 17 last year in Errabadu village in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district. A team of officers went to the village upon the orders of the Chief Minister after the news was reported that she was allegedly raped and murdered by few people when she was on her way to the farm.

Kritika Shukla said that they had spoken to the victim’s family in Errabadu village and assured them of all support from the Government. The family was told that the government would look into the case and it would be investigated impartially. Kritika Shukla directed the RDO authorities to immediately sanction and build a house as the victim's family was living in dire conditions in a dilapidated hut.

Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian, SP CH Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Joint Collector (Development)Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Joint Collector (Asara, Welfare) Srinivasulu, and others accompanied her.

Last month Krutika Shukla met the parents of Preeti Bai, who was allegedly raped and killed but made to look like she had committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan at her hostel room at a residential school on the outskirts of Kurnool town in August 2017. She spoke to S Raju Naik and S Parvathi Devi, and said that following the Chief Minister’s instructions she came to visit them in Kurnool and know the relief, benefits they were due to get from the State government. Preeti Bai's parents urged the government to render justice and also demanded that a CBI probe be conducted into Preeti Bai's death case.

