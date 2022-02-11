Kurnool: 5 People Killed In Two Road Accidents

KURNOOL: Five people were killed in two different road accidents in Kurnool district on Friday. In the first accident, a car traveling with six people crashed into a lorry parked on the Ulindakonda-Bangalore National Highway. Three people were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured in the accident. The car was traveling from Dharmavaram to Kurnool when the accident took place near Saibaba Temple on the national highway.

The dead were identified as belonging to Dharmavaram who were on their way to Kurnool to visit relatives. Ulindakonda police have registered a case and are investigating the two incidents. Looking at the impact of the accident police suspect that the driver could not gauge that the lorry was parked and the overspeeding car crashed into the lorry going straight under it and killing three of them on the spot. The deceased who belonged to the same family have been identified as Srinivasulu, Adilakshmi, and Bhagyalakshmi. The injured were Kumar, Anajaneyulu and Dharani. They were sent to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

In another accident, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Atmakur collided head-on with an SUV coming from Guntur at Kosigi near Damagatla Cross Road in the district. Another man, along with driver Somireddy died on the spot in the incident and Fifteen passengers on the RTC bus sustained minor injuries. The injured were rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Brahmanakotkur police, who reached the spot, registered and are investigating the matter.

