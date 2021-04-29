Kukatpally: Robbers Steal Cash From HDFC ATM, Security Shot At

HYDERABAD: Miscreants opened fire at two people, including a security guard at the HDFC Bank ATM, stole Rs 5 Lakh cash in broad daylight on the busy road of Kukatpally on Thursday afternoon in the city. The security guard named Ali, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.He was a retired CRPF Jawan who was working as a security guard.

As per reports, the bank staff was loading cash in the ATM which is next to the bank located Patel Kunta Park in Kukatpally. While they had opened the ATM machine and were filling cash, two miscreants barged into the ATM and opened fire on them and fled with the cash. An employee along with the security guard collapsed on the spot in the incident.

The robbers fled with the cash as soon as the onlookers reached there after they heard the sounds of gunfire. Upon receiving the information, the Kukatpally police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a nearby private hospital. Ali the security guard who was critically injured in the stomach died later in the hospital.

Police, have registered a case are on the lookout for the thieves. CCTV footage in front of the Bank is also being examined to ascertain who they were. Meanwhile Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjannar reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. The CLUES team were deployed to check for any evidence.

It is assumed that this was a pre-planned robbery and the thieves were said to have conducted a recce and were aware of the timings when the cash was loaded into the ATM. However, what was perplexing is how they managed to escape from an area that is always busy with people and vehicular traffic. Another prominent financial institution Muthhoot Finance is also located right next to the bank. The incidence of gunfire and robbery in broad daylight has sent shockwaves amongst citizens.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.