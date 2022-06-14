Kukatpally: Mother-Son Duo End Life Over Financial Problems

HYDERABAD: A mother-son due allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves at their residence in Kukatpally Housing Board colony in the city, due to financial problems. As per reports victims were identified as Sarala (58) and Sandeep Chandra (38). Sarala’s husband Gogineni Varaprasad who was a rice miller was living separately from the family and they were living in an apartment in Brindavan Colony in KPHB.They orginally hailed from Jogulamba Gadwal district.

However, the incident came to light only three days later as the duo had gone incommunicado. The family members asked the watchman to check on them as their phones were switched off. Also, foul smell started emanating from the flat in which they were staying prompting the residents to check on them. As there was no response to the calling bell and with the smell coming, they immediately called the police.

When the KPHB police broke open the doors they saw Sarala hanging to the ceiling in the kitchen while Sandeep was found hanging in another room. As the bodies were already in a state of decomposition, the police believe that they might have committed suicide three or four days ago. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to Gandhi Hospital and informed Varaprasad.

As per their friends' version Sandeep was preparing for his UPSC exams and had gone for the interview twice, but failed. He then went into the real estate business and borrowed money from several people to buy a piece of land. They had also invested their own money into buying the property. Unfortunately, the land was locked in dispute. Police believe that as they were unable to clear the debts and Sandeep who was unable to settle in life might have led them to commit the drastic act.

A case was registered and the police are waiting for Varaprasad to give further details to throw light on why they would have committed suicide.

