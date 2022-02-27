Kukatpally: Child Care Worker Raped In Moving Bus, Two Arrested

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a driver inside a moving private travel bus on the way to West Godavari district from Hyderabad. An FIR has been registered at the Kukatpally police station by the woman.

According to reports the victim, who hailed from Akividu in West Godavari district was living in Parvath Nagar near Madhapur and was working as a caretaker at a baby care center. She was married with two children and had separated from her husband and moved to the city to eke out a living.

The victim had some work in her native village and had boarded the bus belonging to V Kaveri Travels near Kukatpally on Friday night. After the journey began, the attendant came to her seat and told her that it was prebooked and instead asked her to occupy another seat at the rear end. All the passengers had gotten off the bus by the time the bus reached Suryapet and the victim also had fallen asleep.

Post midnight, the accused named Rajesh (35) who was driving the bus entrusted the driving duty to the attendant and came to her seat and threatened her with a knife. He then sexually assaulted her after taking the Rs 7,000 cash that she was carrying with her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The woman got off at Eluru Road and took a bus and returned to Hyderabad on another bus on Saturday. She filed a complaint at the Kukatpally police station. Based on the details provided, the police caught and arrested the driver and the other person who was also an accomplice in the crime.

