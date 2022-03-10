HYDERABAD: A theft plan by a burglar was foiled by an alert house owner in the United States, who caught the man snooping around his locked house in Kukatpally in the city limits. As per reports in Telangana Today, the thief had broken into the house at LIG 237 in KPHB Road No.2. The owners had locked the property and gone to the US last December. But before leaving they installed CCTV cameras in the house which in turn were connected to his mobile phone with the help of an app.

The house owner luckily was checking the security cam app on his phone exactly at the same time the burglar entered and immediately alerted his neighbors, who in turn alerted the KPHB police. The cops managed to reach on time and caught the thief red-handed, all this within a short duration.

Like in the movies the KPHB cops armed with service firearms stealthily entered the house along with the local residents armed with sticks for safety. After checking all the rooms they caught him in one room, much to his shock, and took him into custody and retrieved the valuables in his backpack.

The burglar was identified as T.Ramakrishna a habitual offender who was out on bail. He was arrested and produced before the Kukatpally court, after which he was sent to judicial custody.

