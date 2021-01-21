Kukatpally Boy Set Afire By Father For Neglecting Studies Dies

In unfortunate turn of events, the boy who was beaten up by his father four days ago for neglecting his study succumbed to injuries this morning.

It may be recalled that his father had poured terpent oil on his son and set him on fire for not concentrating on his studies.

The minor boy had been rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad with major burn injuries. The boy was five years old and has been identified as Chetan. He was being treated for burns at the hospital where he is said to have succumbed. The Kukatpally police has already arrested his father.