KRISHNA DISTRICT: A software engineer was brutally murdered in Allavaripalem, a village under Chagantipadu panchayath, in Thotlavalluru mandal in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. Police suspect that the murder was due to an extramarital affair. As per reports Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy (38) of Yakamoor was a software engineer and was friends with one Alla Srikanth Reddy from Bhadrirajupalem.

Due to the work from home option still ongoing, Srinivasa Reddy was working from home at Yakamuru and Srikanth Reddy was into agriculture in the village. Srikanth Reddy was having an extra-marital relationship with one Alla Midhuna alias Jyoti from Allavaripalem, a suburb of Chagantipadu for the past few years while taking advantage of Jyoti's husband's naivety. However, she was allegedly having an extra-marital relationship not only with Srikanth Reddy but also with Srinivasa Reddy for some time.

On Monday, Srinivasa Reddy who took his laptop told his family that he was going to his friend's house. But later he was found murdered in the verandah of Midhuna's house in Allavaripalem. An axe and a knife were found near the scene of the crime. The incident sent shockwaves in the otherwise sleepy village of Allavaripale. Gudivada DSP Satyanandam, Pamidimukkala CI Mukteshwara Rao, and SI Arjun visited the incident area after getting the information from the villagers.

Interestingly Alla Srikantha Reddy, Midhuna, and her ten-month-old baby were found missing from the village, leading to speculations over his brutal murder.

A dog squad and Clues teams were deployed in the field to collect evidence and the body was shifted to Uyyur Government Hospital for postmortem. SI Arjun informed that a case of murder has been registered an investigation is being conducted.He said that four special teams have been formed to search for both Srikanth and Midhuna who are reportedly absconding.

Further details are awaited.

