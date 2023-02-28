KR Puram: Man Pays Supari to Get Father Killed

In one of the worst examples of cases where human relationships could go sour, a son paid contract killers a crore to get rid of his father. The police arrested the killers along with the son.

A man named Narayanaswamy (70) was murdered on Feb 13. The police who investigated the case were shocked to discover the motive behind the murder.

Narayanaswamy's son is said t o have struck a deal of Rs. 1 crore with the killers to eliminate his father. The killers brutally hacked to death Narayanaswamy in the parking lot of an apartment inr Marathahalli Police Station limits, Bengaluru. The police registered a case and arrested four people along with Manikantha. Property dispute is said to be the reason for the murder.