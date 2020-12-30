Kothagudem Headmaster Sexual Assault Case: Telangana Govt Announces Compensation

The Telangana Government announced on Wednesday that it has decided to give Rs two lakhs to each family of the victims who were assaulted by the headmaster in their village under the POCSO Act.

State Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Puvada Ajay Kumar, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLA Mr. Vanama Venkateswara Rao, MLA Haripriya Nayak, Women, and Child Welfare Commissioner Divya, District Collector MV Reddy, ASP Vineet, and other officials together met the parents of the five victims and assured all help on behalf of the State Government.

The incident came to light, when a video of the villagers thrashing the accused headmaster Dodda Sunil (40) became viral. The irate villagers thrashed him after getting to know that he had sexually assaulted the minor girls aged between 6 to 10 years studying in the primary school at Chintawarre village at Devi Palli Mandal in Bhadradri - Kothagudem District. He used to call them over to the school for private classes and molest them. After one girl started falling ill and was taken to the hospital, she revealed her ordeal about the headmaster's assault and threat who was arrested later. A case was registered against him under 376AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act earlier this week.

Speaking after meeting the victims parents, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that that the incident was extremely unfortunate and promised that the accused would be severely punished.She also urged the media to protect the privacy of the families.

The Minister said that they were setting up a special enquiry committee to investigate the matter. '' The investigating officer will be the district SP, ITDA P.O. RDO, District Officer of the Department of Women and Child Welfare and the Additional Collector. We want to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future,'' she said.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao stressed that justice should be meted out to the families and the children should be taken care of and ensured a bright future.

The minor girls will be in the safe custody of the Children's home under the Women and Child Welfare department until they are mentally strong, to which their parents also agreed. The Ministers also said that a petition would be filed in the High Court for a fast track court and take immediate action against the perpetrators.

Five government teachers in Kothagudem district were suspended for acting in favour of the headmaster and tried to get the matter settled by holding talks with the victims' parents of the victims. Based on complaints by the parents, the teachers were suspended.