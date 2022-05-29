Kondapur: Woman Among 5 Arrested For Kidnap, Sexual Assault

HYDERABAD: Four men and a woman named Gayatri were arrested by the Gachibowli Police for alleged kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a woman in the city.

As per reports Gayatri and Srikanth were a couple living in Sriramnagar in Kondapur. The victim who was known to them was preparing for civil services and used to frequent their house. Gayatri suspected that the woman was having an affair with Srikanth and she developed a grudge against her. She had apparently called the woman to speak to her and when the victim came, she confined her in a room and tied her up. She had called four men known to her and they allegedly sexually assaulted her and injured her private parts.

Not stopping there Gayatri is said to have taken videos and photos of the horrific act and warned her of dire consequences. Gayatri is also said to have blackmailed the victim that she would upload the images and videos on the internet.

The injured young woman who managed to escape from there complained to the police. Gayatri was arrested by Gachibowli police along with four youths based on her complaint and the five were remanded in custody. The woman is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The incident came to light recently and was hushed up due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra to Hyderabad and that te police are also tight-lipped about the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, Sakshi TV spoke to Gayatri’s mother Krishnaveni who made shocking statements about her daughter. She said that Gayatri was married to another man and had left him and she was not aware whether Srikanth was her spouse. She also said that Gayatri had kicked her out of the house and was influenced by Srikanth.

