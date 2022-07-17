Kondapur: Man Files Case After Komma Pub Bouncers Assault Him

HYDERABAD: A man was beaten up by bouncers of a pub located in the Kondapur area in Hyderabad on Friday night. The incident came to light after he filed a complaint to the police against the bouncers on Saturday.

As per reports in Sakshi, the victim was identified as Sanjeev who was running an education consultancy and was a resident of Lodha Towers in Kukatpally.

On Friday he went to Komma-The Club a pub located in Kondapur at 11 pm. At around 1.30 pm, a bouncer requested him to leave as it was the pub's closing time. Sanjeev told him that he would leave in five minutes. But shortly afterward another bouncer came and spoke brashly asking him to leave. Irked by his attitude, this led to an argument between the two.

After that, when Sanjeev left the pub, he was followed by a group of bouncers to the parking lot. While he was held back by a few bouncers, another man punched him in the face injuring him. Sanjeev suffered bleeding injuries on his face.

The victim after taking treatment went and lodged a complaint at Madhapur police station on Saturday morning. SI Sukhender Reddy said that a case has been registered against bouncers and organizers and they are questioning the pub organizers about the incident.

Also Read: Chittoor: Man Killed , Wife Critical After Being Hit By Former TDP MLC's Car