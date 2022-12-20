KONASEEMA: Post the Lorena Bobbitt case in 1994, the instances where women chopping off the genitals of their spouses or lovers continue. In another such incident came to light this time from Razolein Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, where a married woman was held for trying to cut off her lover’s private parts.

The local police said that the woman who hailed from Thatipaka village in Rajolu Mandal was having an illicit affair with her relative who hailed from Gudapalli village in Malikipuram Mandal in the district. He was also married with two daughters.

On the 17th of December, the woman called him to her house. She had locked the room in which her son was sleeping. In the course of time they spent together, the woman got into an argument with him while accusing him of being overtly friendly with another woman. In what seemed to be a preplanned attack, the woman who had already kept a blade ready with her, pounced on him and cut off his genitals.

The man who ran from her house went to his relative's house and they took him to Razole Government Hospital for treating his wounds. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Amalapuram for better treatment where he underwent surgery and is recovering, relatives stated.

A case was filed against the woman for attacking the man.

