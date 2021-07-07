Kollam Woman Abandons Baby to Elope With Facebook Lover, Check Anti-climax! 

A woman from Kerela decided to elope with her boyfriend whom she met on Facebook. So she threw her newborn into bushes and left with him. However, after the police investigation, it was revealed that the relatives of the woman created a fake Facebook account to fool the woman. This tragic incident, which killed three members, happened in Kollam district of Kerela.

As per details, Kerala Police found an infant lying in the bushes in Kollam district. They discovered shocking things while investigating the whereabouts of the baby. Reshma married Vishnu and was living in Kalluvuthakkal village of Kollam district. Meanwhile, she made friends with a man named Anand on Facebook.

Though Reshma never met Anand personally, she decided to spend her life with him and planned to elope. She was pregnant then, which was unknown to her husband and in-laws. The woman is said to have thrown the infant into the bushes and left home. The baby who was saved by the police succumbed to injuries.

Police later took Reshma into custody and interrogated her. The woman told the police that she wanted to elope with her Facebook friend and tried to eliminate the child she considered an obstacle. The police then collected DNA from the suspects. After inquiring, police sent summons to Reshma, Arya(her sister-in-law), and her niece Greeshma for interrogation. Upon learning this, Arya and Greeshma committed suicide by jumping into the river.

With this incident, police conducted further investigation and found out that there is no person named Anand and it was a fake account created by Arya and Greeshma.

Police are investigating the case further as Arya and Greeshma are no more. The investigation revealed that Arya and Greeshma had created an account under the name of Anand to make Reshma cry. Apart from falling in love with a man named Anand, Reshma was also preparing to elope with him.

Police found that Arya had told about this fake account to her mother-in-law before committing suicide. However, the funny prank which she tried to tease the cousin claimed their lives.

Reshma, who tested Covid positive, was sent to the Quarantine Centre in the Judicial Custody. Police cautioned people to be careful with their Facebook friendships.