Kolkata Woman Sets Father Ablaze After Getting Him Drunk

A shocking incident took place in Kolkata where the daughter set her father ablaze after getting him drunk. The woman took her father out on the pretext of having dinner but later set him on fire after he lost his senses.

The accused is a 22-year-old woman from Christopher Road near Park Circus, Kolkata. This incident happened on Sunday. The woman took her father for dinner to a restaurant and got him drunk. After the father became too drunk to understand anything, the woman did what she had planned.

After dinner was done, the duo went to sit on a bench near Hooghly River. The father (56) was tired and fell asleep on the bench itself. This is when the woman poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera that was installed nearby. Police later took the woman in custody and interrogated her.

A complaint was lodged by the woman’s uncle and she was arrested. When asked the motive behind her crime, the woman said that her father repeatedly assaulted her. The girl lost her mother when she was very young. This is when the physical and mental torture began. She was able to escape all this after getting married, but that ended in divorce. The girl had no choice but to return home. Her father started torturing her again.

The woman confessed to her crime and said that she couldn’t take it anymore. To free herself from her father’s torture, she devised this plan and one day took him to dinner. She is currently in police custody and will be there till March.

A police officer confirmed this news and said that the woman had confessed to the crime and shared everything during the interrogation.