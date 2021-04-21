Koduru Techie Leaves Suicide Note On Facebook, Saved By AP Cops

Kadapa: In a tragic incident, a software engineer attempted suicide after leaving a suicide letter on Facebook on Monday (April 19th) morning.

Concerned family members approached the Railway Police. Circle Inspector Anand Rao, Sub Inspector Padda Obanna responded immediately to the complaint.

Based on the wearable technology, his whereabouts were traced and he was found unconscious before being rescued.

According to police, Lingeshwara Yadav (41) of Ramnagar in Railway Koduru town was working as a software engineer at a private company in Bangalore. His brother Venkataramanaiah is a lawyer in Koduru. The victim was married to a woman 11 years ago who is also a software engineer in the same company and has two children.

However, for some reason, there were clashes between the two. With this, the wife went to the house of her relatives. The husband filed a case against her family members at the police station. Even after going to the panchayat, the wife refused to come back to him.

In the interim, the wife went to her husband's house and took away valuables and gold. The husband went to ask his wife about this.

In this backdrop, conflicts between spouses increased. Her husband and his family members have already lodged a case at the Koduru police station as the fights escalated. They also secured anticipatory bail. Panchayat tried to resolve the issue repeatedly but in vain.

"I don't know what happened there, but I'm dying," he posted on Facebook. Upon receiving information, the police finally searched for him, arrested him, and rushed him to the hospital.

According to police, the victim had complained that his wife had entered their house at Railway Koduru on April 10 and took away all the valuables and gold.

The victim left for Tirupati on the evening of April 17th to ask his wife about this. However, after things escalated, unable to bear the pain, the victim decided to end his life.

Police explained that he had posted on social media about his plight saying what he was taking the final plunge and was attempting suicide.

As per the reports, the last time the phone was in use was in Rapur, Nellore district. Lingeshwara Yadav was finally found at a lodge. However, he had already taken sleeping pills and went into a coma. He was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment and shifted to Tirupati. Family members, relatives, and friends were relieved as he survived.