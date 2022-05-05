TIRUMALA: The kidnapping case of a young boy from Tirumala ended on a happy note after he was traced and handed over to his family members by the police on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the five-year-old boy named Govardhan was abducted in front of the Srivari temple at Tirumala on the 1st of May. Police were able to identify that a woman was moving suspiciously on the temple premises through the CCTV footage. However, the boy was brought back to Tirumala and handed over to the police officials by the kidnapper's family members.

Police sources say that the woman identified as Pavithra who hailed from Karnataka was mentally unstable. She is said to have taken the boy to her home in Mysore. The family members brought her and the boy to Tirumala and handed him to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) vigilance officials. The Police were called in and the boy was sent to the Tirumala Command Control Room. After verification, they handed the boy over to his parents. A case of kidnap was registered against the woman.

