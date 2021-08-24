Khammam Rape Accused Sentenced to 20 Years Under POCSO Act

Khammam First Additional District Sessions Court Judge Pasupuleti Chandrasekhar Prasad on Monday passed a verdict in the minor rape case. The accused was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs 2,000 for raping a girl.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, a four-year-old girl went to a grocery store owned by Pingali Ganesh (Chintu) in Sarapaka Bhaskar Nagar ST Colony, on November 19, 2020 at 2 pm.

Chintu took the girl home and raped her, believing that he would give her chocolates as no one was in the shop at the time. The girl cried complaining of stomach ache to her mother. The woman lodged a complaint with the police.

Following a complaint, the police arrested Chintu and filed a chargesheet under the Pocso Act. The trial judge sentenced the accused to 20 years in prison after hearing arguments from both sides.