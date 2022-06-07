Khammam: Municipal Worker Dies While Cleaning Water Tank

KHAMMAM: A municipal worker named Sandeep who had gone to clean a water tank slipped and fell into a pipeline and died on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Nayabazar College in Kalvaddu town where the water tank was located.Sandeep who was cleaning the water tank fell in the pipeline while cleaning.

A rescue team was called to help locate the municipal worker. Despite rescue efforts to retrieve the body went futile and they were unable to get him out on time. After four hours Sandeep’s body was finally retrieved from the pipeline.

Tension prevailed in Kalvaddu in the town after the victim’s parents and family members staged a protest on the road alleging that their son died due to the negligence of the Municipal staff for not taking precautionary measures.

