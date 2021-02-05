Khammam Man Murders Wife For Chatting On Facebook, WhatsApp

A man brutally murdered his wife just after a few months of their wedding. The incident took place in Yerrapalem village of Khammam district in Telangana. The deceased was identified as Erramalla Navya.

Going into the details, a few months ago, Erramalla Navya got married to Naga Sheshu Reddy. According to the reports, the man found his wife chatting over Facebook and WhatsApp all the time.

It is said that Naga Sheshu Reddy grew suspicious over the behaviour of Navya as she was often engaged in chatting. The husband and wife used to quarrel over this issue.

Angered Naga Sheshu Reddy hatched a plan to kill Navya. He brutally killed his wife near Kothapalli Gutta near Penuballi mandal. Police who received the information rushed to the spot and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the murder.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Naga Sheshu Reddy killed his wife as he thought that she might be having an extra marital affair.