Khammam Man Kills Wife's Lover

A man caught her wife red handed while she was spending time with her paramour. The husband of the wife who was unable to digest it, stabbed the paramour of his wife with a knife. It is said that the woman had an affair with the man from a very long time. This incident took place in Mayuri centre of Khammam district.

The victim has been rushed to the private hospital, immediately for the treatment. According to the reports, the victim died while undergoing treatment. The husband of the wife was absconding.

Police have registered the case and are investigating in all the possible angles. The dead body of the man was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.