Khammam Man Chops Senior Woman's Body Into Pieces For Resisting Rape

KHAMMAM: In a horrific incident, a 75-year-old woman was brutally killed and her body parts chopped into pieces for resisting rape by a man in Khammam district. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

As per reports Aderla Upender (53) from Ambedkar Colony in Karepalli mandal in Khammam district, had kept watch on a homeless beggar woman named Ajmeera Nazi from Bhajya Thanda. On Sunday, he called her to his home on the pretext of giving her food. When she came in, he tried to rape her, but the victim raised an alarm and he killed her. He then dismembered her head and limbs from the torso. He took the bag with the head and limbs and burnt it in the Chimalapadu forest area.

He put the torso in another bag and with a help of a friend dumped it on the railway tracks near the village. When the young man asked about what was in the bag, he lied saying that it was a wild boar. They dumped it on the Tirlapuram railway track near Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district.

However, the young man, who was suspicious of Upender's words, opened the bag and was shocked to see the torso in it. Panicking, he had admitted to the Karepalli police about the body and they arrested Upender and started investigating. Upender however confessed to the police that he had killed her for resisting his sexual advances and mutilated the body to hide the fact.

Locals, on the other hand, suspect that the old woman was killed due to occult practice. They also alleged that apart from Upender and several others were involved in the murder. Yellandu ACP Venkat Reddy, Karepalli CI Srinivasulu and SI Suresh inspected the scene of the crime. The body part was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem and police are questioning the accused in detail about the actual motive for the crime.

