Khammam: Girl Ends Life After Fight Over Cellphone With Brother

In a tragic incident, a girl committed suicide after an argument with her brother over a cell phone in Khammam district. According to the police, a 15-year-old girl from Tallada region of Khammam district was a student in Class X at a private school. In the wake of online classes starting now, the parents snatched away the cell phone and earphones from the girl.

After some time, she got into an argument with her younger brother over the mobile phone. The conversation became intense and turned serious, which hurt the girl. Thereafter, the girl is said to have committed suicide by hanging herself to a fan.

Tallada police immediately rushed to the spot and registered a case as per the complaint of the girl’s father. The body of the girl was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.