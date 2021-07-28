KHAMMAM: A one-and-half-year-old child died allegedly after she accidentally fell into a bucket filled with water while playing in the bathroom at her maternal grandmother’s house on Wednesday. The baby -Prathika was living with her mother at Nayakan Gudem in Khammam district when the tragic incident occurred. As per reports family members said that she was playing when she accidentally fell upside down into a bucket full of water, suffocated, and died.

However, the father of the child, who was having disputes with the mother, expressing doubts about his child's death. He lodged a complaint at the Kusumanchi PS and the police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.

The victim’s mother Niharika who hailed from Nayakan Gudem of Kusumanchi Mandal in Khammam district was married in 2019 to Pilli Kumar of Palwancha. After some time they both had disputes and Niharika, who was pregnant at the time went back to her parents' place in Kasumanchi and was living there ever since. She also gave birth to a baby girl and continued staying there. In the meanwhile, she filed a case against her husband, in-laws, and other family members that she was being harassed.

Niharika on Tuesday handed over the 18-month-old baby to her mother and had gone to Suryapet on some work. Preetika was playing with two other children in the afternoon when she accidentally fell into a bucket of water and died. By the time her grandmother got to know of it, the baby had already drowned and died.

The child's father Kumar along with his family members inspected the spot and lodged a complaint. A case of suspicious death was registered and investigated, police said.

