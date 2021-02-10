Khammam Doctor's Negligence Kills Child After Injection Turns Fatal.

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died due to the negligence of the doctor. A couple in Khammam district took their child to Belief Hospital due to poor health. However, the doctor gave the child an injection. The infant died shortly after the injection was given.

Knowing the information, the relatives and family members of the deceased rushed to the hospital. The hospital was attacked. This created a tense atmosphere there. The furniture there was destroyed and hospital glasses were smashed. As soon as the police aware of the incident they reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

Police tried talking to the relatives of the deceased. However, the family members allege that their child died due to the negligence of the hospital staff. They demanded to take action against the hospital.

