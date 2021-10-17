KHAMMAM: Four people including a woman died and three others were severely injured after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in overturned in the Khammam district, on Saturday. As per the police version, the accident happened on Saturday at Kamalapuram in Mudigonda mandal, when they had for the immersion of Durga Devi idol in a river. The idol was in another tractor while the victims were following it.

As the Navratri Dasara festivities came to an end, the villagers including the victims set off in two tractors to Sagar Canal for immersion of the idol. While the canal was ten kilometers from the village, the locals traveled had travelled a distance of four kilometers after the procession was over. As the tractor reached Banapuram, the tractor with the idol went ahead. There were 25 villagers in the tractor-trolley behind it. It was raining heavily when the tractor driver tried to apply the brake. However, the vehicle skidded and he lost control leading the vehicle to tilt to one side and falling over in a paddy field. Four people including a woman died in the mishap, while three others who suffered minor injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The victims identified as Bhikshala Elagonda Swamy (55), Avasani Upender (26), Mulakalapalli Uma (36), and Nagaraju (20) of Kamalapuram village died on the spot. The injured were rushed to Khammam Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance vehicle. The accident cast a pall of gloom over the village of Kamalapuram after the villagers got the sad news.

