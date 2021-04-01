Khairatabad Man's Last Words Before Suicide

Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place in Khairatabad under the Saifabad police station limits. A man committed suicide in Khairatabad at midnight.

According to the police, K. Shivakumar aged 30, was residing in Indiranagar of Khairatabad division with his family. Shivakumar was a private employee. He has an elder brother named Vishal. And a sister named Srilatha.

On Sunday night, around 1:30 AM Vishal had got up to drink water and suddenly noticed that in the middle of the room his brother Shiva was hanging from the ceiling with the help of a saree. Vishal immediately woke up other members of the family.

They all tried to pry open the knot in the saree and brought down Shivakumar's body. However, by that time Shivakumar was not alive. He had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling with a saree.

According to the details provided by the police, Shivakumar before committing suicide had already written and left a message on his mobile saying, "I am dying, no one is responsible for my death."

The deceased sister Srilatha then lodged a complaint with the police. The police have registered the complaint and are investigating the case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.

Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.

Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.)