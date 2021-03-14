KGF Actor Yash Hired Goons To Attack Locals, Alleges Karnataka Farmers Union Leader, Seeks Police Protection

The Farmers' Union has expressed its anguish against Kannada actor Yash in connection with the land dispute. How can an actor who speaks about the progress of farmers, go ahead with the construction of a road in order to save his land, questioned a farmer's leader.

Yash had purchased land in Thimmalapura, a village near Dudda Hobali of Haasan district. There was a tiff over the construction of a road between Yash and the locals there. In this regard, Karnataka State Farmers Association president Annajappa complained to the district authorities on Saturday.

Actor Yash's family as well has lodged a complaint at Duda police station over the uproar. Close on the heels, the farmers' association too lodged a complaint against Yash.

Yash, who had pledged to anything for farmers and had also said he was willing to let of his land for them, has now built a compound wall thereby blocking their path. Yash reportedly rejected a proposal to make way for them. Anajappa has alleged that Yash hired goons to attack the locals protesting against the land. They also sought protection from the police citing insecurity.