Key Suspect In YS Viveka Case Arrested By CBI In Goa

YSR KADAPA/GOA: CBI officials have arrested Sunil Kumar Yadav, a key accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy on Tuesday. The CBI produced Sunil Yadav in a local court in Goa on Monday evening. He is expected to reach Kadapa by Tuesday evening on transit remand, officials said. Similarly, CBI will present Sunil Yadav in Kadapa court tomorrow (Wednesday). This was confirmed by CBI officials.

The CBI has already questioned six persons from Pulivendula. As per reports in the TNIE a couple, Krishnaiah Yadav and Savitri, along with their sons and daughter appeared before the investigators. One of the sons Sunil Kumar Yadav, was said to be a close associate of the deceased leader. Sunil Kumar was earlier summoned to Delhi and questioned. The family is said to have locked their house and left the place and Sunil was later traced to Goa where he was in hiding.

The CBI also questioned Dastagiri, the former car driver of Vivekananda Reddy, and Erra Gangireddy, a key associate of the deceased, who was earlier arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, was later released on bail. A computer operator Idayatullah, the personal assistant of Vivekananda Reddy, Krishna Reddy, and a woman were also questioned by the CBI.

