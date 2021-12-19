Kerala: Section 144 in Alappuzha Over Renjith Srinivasan's Murder

Unidentified thugs allegedly hacked a BJP leader in Kerala's Alappuzha to death at his house on Sunday. This comes just one day after a leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was allegedly assaulted and killed in the same district. In the light of recent events, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the Alappuzha district.

It was reported that on Sunday morning, a group of thugs barged into the house of BJP's OBC Morcha secretary Renjith Sreenivasan. They hacked him to death and fled the scene.

In Alappuzha district on Saturday, KS Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India in Kerala, was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified group. A car slammed into KS Shan's bike as he was riding home. He was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi with around 40 injuries. On Sunday morning, he passed away.

SDPI President MK Faizi claims that KS Shan was killed by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke on these incidents and said that the police are on the case. They will hunt down the attackers and punish them for the crime.