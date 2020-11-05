Kerala Nun Rape Case: SC Dismisses Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Review Plea

In a setback to Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Apex Court dismissed a request by him to review an order dismissing his plea for discharge in the Kerala nun rape case that took place in 2018.

The Kerala bishop's plea was dismissed by a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The bench rejected the plea stating they did not find anything wrong in the order that required review while ruling that there was no merit in Mulakkal's petition.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of Mulakkal was told that there was no merit in the case.

Interestingly, the nun as well as the Kerala government had opposed Mulakkal's review plea.

Mulakkal, on his part, pleaded innocence saying he was being framed for objecting to the victim's financial transactions.