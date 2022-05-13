Kerala Model and Actress Shahana Found Dead in Kozhikode Flat, Husband Arrested

A fashion model and small-time actor, Shahana was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday. Shahana, a Kasaragod native, was found hanging to the window railing at her Parambil Bazar residence. The location is approximately 14 kilometers away from Kozhikode City. Around 1 a.m. today, relatives discovered the news of her death. Her husband, Sajjad, has been arrested and is being questioned. The couple had been married for a year and a half and were living in rented accommodation.

"My daughter has always complained about the domestic abuse by her husband," said Shahana's mother. "She'd never commit suicide. She even invited all of us to her 20th birthday party," she added. A probe will be held in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).