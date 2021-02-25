Kerala Man Trying To Flee Country After Killing Girl Arrested At Hyderabad Airport Immigration

The Police apprehended a passenger travelling from Kerala at Shamshabad International Airport. Uday Tulla, a passenger from Kerala, was arrested by immigration officials as he is the main accused in the attempted murder of a minor girl in Kerala.

The accused who tried to go to Dubai was arrested by the immigration authorities through a look-out notice. Authorities handed over the arrested accused to the Kerala police. Immigration officials have cracked down on a gang of thugs who tried to flee abroad under the guise of police.

A case has been registered against them under sections 307, 323, 324 and 326 at the Mallapuram police station in Kerala. The accused were arranged to appear in court and be taken to Mallapuram.

