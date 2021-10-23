Kerala Man Jumps to Death in Narsingi

A 46-year-old techie, Joseph George Pradeep, died after falling from the 16th floor of a building in Narsingi. The incident took place at the PBEL City building under the limits of the Narsingi police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate on the night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The body was taken for an autopsy, and the police began their investigation. Police are investigating to know whether the man fell by accident or committed suicide. Joseph George Pradeep, hailing from Kerala, was living with his wife and two children in a flat on the 16th floor of the 19th-floor building. Joseph's wife stated to the police that she saw him standing on the balcony when she woke up at midnight and a few minutes later, he fell down. The body was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy.